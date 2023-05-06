Katy Perry suffered an awkward blunder as proceedings for King Charles III's coronation kicked off, as she appeared lost looking for her seat in Westminster Abbey.

The singer donned a bold, lilac dress with a huge matching hat and opera gloves, making her a real stand-out feature in the crowd.

However, the people behind her didn't appear best pleased, as their view for the coronation was completely blocked by her over-the-top head piece.

Perry will perform at tomorrow's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

