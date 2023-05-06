Watch King Charles wave to crowds on way to his coronation

King Charles III waved to crowds as he arrived by car to Buckingham Palace ahead of his coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort will depart for Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach at 10:20am local time.

They will then be crowned in a ceremony in front of 2,000 guests at the church at approximately 12pm.

The royal couple will then depart the Abbey for a grand coronation procession back to the Palace.

