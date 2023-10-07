Watch: Crocodile plays with pumpkin at Oregon Zoo’s ‘Croctoberfest’

Oregon Zoo’s resident crocodile has been captured on camera playing with a pumpkin as they prepare to celebrate Halloween.

Morgan, an African slender-snouted croc, could be seen pushing the vegetable along in her swamp with her snout, before picking it up and managing to fit the whole thing in her mouth.

However, eating the pumpkin wasn’t on Morgans mind, as she continued to play with it and throw it in the air so she could catch.

The clip formed part of the zoo’s Halloween celebrations, show off their animals during the spooky season.