Deer crashes into and damages truck as prospective buyer arrives for viewing
CCTV footage has captured the moment a speeding deer flies through the air into a man’s truck, just as a viewer arrives to potentially purchase the vehicle.
The video, posted by Jay Vaughan on 1 November, captures the deer leaving over a car and hitting the truck parked on his driveway, right in front of the possible buyer.
The deer was thankfully not hurt, but did leave a small dent on the Chevy Silverado car.
The viral video has received over one million views since it was posted last Saturday.
