Cancer-causing chemical benzene found in majority of aerosol body sprays

Benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical, has been found in batches of antiperspirant and deodorant body sprays from 30 different brands.

A citizen's petition recently filed with the US Food and Drug Administration revealed the worry, despite FDA warnings that benzene should not be used to manufacture products as it is a class one solvent with "unacceptable toxicity".

As a precautionary measure, Procter & Gamble voluntarily pulled 17 different types of Old Spice and Secret deodorant from the shelves, but other brands including Sure, Equate, Suave and Right Guard remain available to buy.

