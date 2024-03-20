Doctor explains everything you need to know about future ‘exercise’ pill

A future “exercise” pill is currently being tested and researched by scientists at Washington University.

The pill, which has been decades in production, can mimic the physical boost of a workout, potentially treating conditions such as obesity.

So far, it has only been tested on mice.

Doctor Sara Kayat explained more about the pill on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning (19 March).

She said: “This is a new pill and they are saying it has the same benefits of exercise, so muscle growth and performance, and it can mimic the physical boost of a workout, potentially treating things like obesity and muscle atrophy.”