Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:55
Ex-Disney star Bridgit Mendler now heads up space startup
Ex-Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler announced that she has begun a career in the space industry with her appointment as the chief executive officer of a satellite data startup.
The actor and singer, 31, said Northwood Space will create a “data highway between earth and space”.
Mendler wrote on X/Twitter: "We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space... If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood."
She also shared that she has adopted her foster son along with her husband, Griffin Cleverly.
Up next
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:49
Leicester: Police dogs continue search for missing toddler in river
00:49
Joe Lycett explains why people should not ‘get in water’ in UK
00:49
Martin Lewis urges parents to spend £1 to help towards child’s future
01:15
Tom Lockyer reveals built-in body defibrillator after cardiac arrest
01:29
Young Chelsea fan who had kidney transplant surprised with tickets
01:24
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
01:16
Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager before Everton clash
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39