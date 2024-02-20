Ex-Disney star Bridgit Mendler now heads up space startup

Ex-Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler announced that she has begun a career in the space industry with her appointment as the chief executive officer of a satellite data startup.

The actor and singer, 31, said Northwood Space will create a “data highway between earth and space”.

Mendler wrote on X/Twitter: "We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space... If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood."

She also shared that she has adopted her foster son along with her husband, Griffin Cleverly.