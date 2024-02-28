DJ Khaled insists on being carried from car to stage to keep Jordans clean

DJ Khaled was carried from his car to the stage by bodyguards to keep his Nike Jordans clean.

The rapper, 48, perfrormed in Miami on Sunday (25 February).

Footage shows the star asking for help to the stage to avoid getting his shoes dirty from sand.

Two of his team jumped to his side and lifted him from his car onto a truck and then onto the stage.

“Thank you brothers I appreciate it. Can’t mess up the Js,” he said in response.