Japanese man gets skipping rope stuck in bladder after inserting it into penis

An elderly Japanese man got a 90-inch long skipping rope stuck in his bladder after inserting it into his penis.

According to a study published in Urology Case Reports on Science Direct, the 79-year-old admitted inserting the rope through his urethra, before it became entangled in his bladder.

Images show the skipping rope, without handles, coiled up in the man’s bladder.

The rope was surgically removed without any complications.

It is not clear why the man inserted the rope into his genitalia.

