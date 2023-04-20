Dove releases powerful campaign highlighting eating disorder survivors

Dove has released a new campaign highlighting how social media can be harmful to the mental health of children.

The video features the story of Mary, who developed - and survived - an eating disorder after being exposed to damaging content online.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.

