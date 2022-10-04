Savvy woman shares handy hack that slashes costs of drying clothes by 80 per cent

A savvy woman has shared her handy hack that has slashed the cost of drying her clothes by 80 per cent.

Tina Foster, 48, found a way to save on energy bills by completely cutting out her tumble dryer and buying an electric drying rack.

While her tumble dryer was costing around £1.99 an hour to run, Tina has found her electric three-tier clothes rail does the job for just a fraction of that.

While the device costs £129, she swears by it, adding it even heats up her living room as it dries out her washing.

Sign up for our newsletters.