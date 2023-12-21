How to spot early signs of dementia, according to Doctor Hilary Jones

Doctor Hilary Jones has shared how to spot the signs of dementia.

ITV’s resident doctor explained the symptoms people need to look out for when he appeared on the Lorraine show on Thursday (21 December).

Dr Hilary said: “In the early stages it is increasing forgetfulness, forgetting the names of places or people and objects.

“Misplacing items is also very common, and repeating the same question time and time again.”

Other symptoms can include people finding it harder to answer questions.

Later symptoms can also include wandering off and getting lost, plus a lack of self-care.

Dr Hilary added: “It’s really important to get checked out.

“An early diagnosis makes a big difference.”