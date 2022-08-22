Elephant returns child’s dropped shoe from inside enclosure

An elephant at a zoo in China was filmed picking a child's shoe up after the boy dropped it into its enclosure.

The tusked animal at Weihai zoo in Shandong province was inside its enclosure when the boy dropped his shoe.

In the clip, the seven-ton animal wraps its trunk around the shoe before returning it to the boy’s outstretched hand.

As a thank you, the delighted boy picks up a handful of grass and feeds it to the elephant.

According to the zoo, the 25-year-old male elephant is named “Mountain Range”.

