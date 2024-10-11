Elon Musk showcases dystopian $30,000 robots designed to ‘babysit children’

Elon Musk displayed $30,000 Tesla Optimus robots designed to help with household tasks including babysitting children.

The humanoid robots walked stiffly in a line as the X owner explained their capabilities during a live event on Thursday (10 October).

Optimus robots will be likely to be available to buy for $20,000 to $30,000 and can "be your friend", Musk added.

Footage played during the live event also showed a demonstration of the robot in a home, where it watered plants, sat down at a dining table, and lay with a child.