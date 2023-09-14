Swimmer becomes first with stoma to cross English Channel solo

A swimmer has become the first person with a stoma to cross the English Channel solo.

Gill Castle had a permanent stoma, or colostomy, fitted as a result of serious, rare injuries sustained through childbirth in 2011.

The former police officer from Alnwick, Northumberland has set out on various challenges over the years to overcome the trauma of the birth and prove what is achievable with a stoma.

Footage shows an ecstatic Castle falling to the ground on Tuesday, 12 September, after successfully swimming more than 20 miles across the Channel overnight.

Castle took on the swim to raise awareness of birth injuries and people with stomas.