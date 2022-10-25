Moment woman reunites with beloved pet cat six years after it went missing

A cat that has been missing for six years has been reunited with its owners after being presumed dead.

The feline, named Jimi Hendrix, is back with his family after a rescue charity scanned his microchip and used Facebook to find them.

Jimi’s owner, Joanna Farmer, presumed he had died many years ago, after he escaped from a friend’s open window in Devon, in August 2016.

She has shared footage of the heartwarming moment she was reunited with her pet after six long years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.