Meta to cut 10,000 more jobs amid Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘year of efficiency’

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has revealed plans to cut around 10,000 jobs.

The decision comes just months after 11,000 workers were axed last November.

Owner Mark Zuckerberg told staff in a company blog that Meta is also looking to ditch around 5,000 open job vacancies.

The layoffs are said to be part of a “year of efficiency” and the company is cutting employees that are “no longer crucial”.

Zuckerberg also plans to remove layers of middle management to “make decisions faster”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.