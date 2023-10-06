Father thinks he’s looking at daughter’s new home - but she has a surprise

A hard-working couple cried tears of joy when they thought they were checking out their daughter's new home but were informed it was theirs instead.

Derek Malu and his wife Patricia's journey had taken them from New Zealand and Tonga to Australia, the United States and back to Australia again, all in the name of giving their eight kids the best possible life.

Having moved to the US in 1995, Derek, 59, worked odd jobs with very long shifts, trying to make ends meet for his family.

To thank her father for working so hard, his daughter Ellan Standring and her husband Damin worked out a plan and saved for a decade to buy her parents a house.