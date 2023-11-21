Watch: ‘14-foot Croczilla’ bares teeth inches away from Florida woman

A 14-foot-long ‘croczilla’ was spotted sunbathing in Florida’s Everglades, footage shot up-close to the reptile shows.

Footage shot by Kym Clark shows the huge animal metres away from her as she remarks: “What a lucky day.”

The beast, which showed off its teeth, is estimated to be around 14 feet long - thought to be the largest in the state.

Crocodiles open their mouths as a way to cool down.

American crocodiles are a “shy and reclusive species” and live in south Florida, according to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.