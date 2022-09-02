‘I’m in sweatpants!’: Woman gets angry after being proposed to on hike

A woman had a hilarious reaction as she was caught off guard by her partner’s proposal.

Footage shows Ngan Nguyen shouting “I’m in sweatpants” as her partner gets down on one knee.

The photographer, who is based in Minnesota and Hawaii, said that she didn’t know she was being recorded.

“I didn’t know I was getting proposed to, my camera was in video so no one actually got any pictures of the real thing so we had to stage it again...I didn’t know that they were recording,” Ms Nguyen wrote on Instagram.

