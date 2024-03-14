BBC reporter bizarrely details ‘ripping slugs apart’ during live TV interview

A BBC Breakfast reporter left viewers shocked as he confessed to “ripping apart” slugs.

Hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were discussing a new campaign from the Royal Horticultural Society that aims to challenge negative perceptions of the creatures by considering their contribution to the ecosystem.

Jonah Fisher, the BBC’s environment correspondent, will need a little more convincing though, it seems.

“I was out in my allotment in Cardiff this last weekend, and every time I saw a slug, I picked it up, ripped it apart and killed it because I don’t want it eating my plants,” he said.