Gogglebox airs emotional tribute straight after sex toy segment

Gogglebox viewers have taken to social media to express their dismay at the ‘bad timing’ of the show’s new series last night (16 February), after an emotional tribute was aired straight after a sex toy segment.

A clip played from a Valentine’s day episode of This Morning showing off the latest raunchy gadgets, before the episode cut to a tribute to cast member Pat Webb, who died recently.

“Lovely tribute. Bad timing. Maybe should have done it at end of titles”, one viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter), echoing the thoughts of many, who jumped in to agree.