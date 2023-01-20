Google parent company Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, is to lay off around 12,000 people amid global economic uncertainty.

It comes after Sky News reported that Microsoft is considering cutting around 5 per cent of its workforce, equivalent to around 11,000 roles.

In an email which was published on the tech giant's blog, CEO Sundar Pichai pointed to a “different economic reality” than one that the parent company had had initially anticipated.

The cuts are the largest-ever in the company thus far.

