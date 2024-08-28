Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:04
Unusual avocado and mayonnaise beauty hack that helps keep hair hydrated and shiny
This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Sian Welby put viral beauty hacks to the test on Tuesday, 27 August - including a protein hair mask.
Beauty writer Sarah Jossel demonstrated how to create the treatment with avocado, coconut oil, mayonnaise, egg yolks, and honey for an “old school” conditioning mask.
The beauty writer explained that the fatty acids in the ingredients are great for shine and hydration.
After Doyle put the food in his hair mid-way through the show, Jossel warned ITV viewers not to use warm water when rinsing the ingredients away as the egg may cook.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:04
Unusual food beauty hack helps keep hair hydrated and shiny
00:46
Trump makes bold declaration about new batch of digital trading cards
01:08
Roman-era tombs with lavish paintings unveiled in southern Israel
01:11
The Gruffalo’s Child appears on her own 50p coin
00:25
Emma Raducanu fights back tears after US Open defeat
01:45
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
00:56
David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:30
Freddie Flintoff makes cheeky joke during Indian tailor suit fitting
01:50
The Accident new trailer teases deadly bouncy castle drama
01:14
Singer Scotty McCreery stops show after man hits woman in crowd
00:19
Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene teases character’s return
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32