Unusual avocado and mayonnaise beauty hack that helps keep hair hydrated and shiny

This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Sian Welby put viral beauty hacks to the test on Tuesday, 27 August - including a protein hair mask.

Beauty writer Sarah Jossel demonstrated how to create the treatment with avocado, coconut oil, mayonnaise, egg yolks, and honey for an “old school” conditioning mask.

The beauty writer explained that the fatty acids in the ingredients are great for shine and hydration.

After Doyle put the food in his hair mid-way through the show, Jossel warned ITV viewers not to use warm water when rinsing the ingredients away as the egg may cook.