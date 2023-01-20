Surgeon reveals bizzare things he’s removed from people’s hands

A surgeon has revealed the unique items he has removed from people’s hands in his medical career.

Nick Pappas, 43, an orthopaedic surgeon from New Orleans, says he has removed many foreign objects from patients, including sea urchin spines, fishhooks and bullets.

The hand specialist says he has even removed screws from hands, and has to establish the brand of the screw in order to use the right screwdriver to remove it.

“I see a lot of BB gun pellets and the patients don’t even realise they’re in their hand and then show up six months after,” Pappas said.

