King Charles officially invites Harry and Meghan to coronation in May

King Charles III has officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation in May of this year.

A statement from the royal couple's spokesperson tipped that they had been formally invited.

However, it did not confirm whether or not they will actually be in attendance in London on 6 May.

"I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the statement said.

It continued to say: "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

