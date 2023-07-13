Harvey Price sets new Guinness World Record with 21-metre-long drawing

Harvey Price has set a world record for the longest drawing of a train.

The son of former glamour model Katie Price, who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability, drew the 21.3 metre-long picture of his favourite train – a Thameslink engine and carriages.

Mr Price, 21, is a keen artist and train enthusiast - his favourite train is the Gatwick Express.

He began the challenge in June during Mencap’s Learning Disability Week, spending four weeks making the piece.

Guinness World Records presented Mr Price with a certificate in front of his mother, teachers and friends.