Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Aerials show hidden heart-shaped lake in 500-year-old volcanic rock revealed in Lake District
A hidden heart-shaped lake has been revealed at the Elterwater Quarry in the Lake District ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Water levels dropped enough to expose the romantic feature, which was captured in aerial footage from Monday, 12 February.
Aerial footage shows the incredible landmark as the drone camera pans across the quarry and lake.
The blue colour in the heart-shaped water is caused by ancient volcanic rock, which produces a high concentration of dissolved metals.
Elterwater quarry, located in the centre of the Langdale Valley has a slate and mining history dating back to the 19th Century.
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
02:04
Grandmother diagnosed with cancer five times gets all-clear
00:30
If Hamas surrender Netanyahu will not move into Rafah, delegate says
00:54
Astronomer reveals how soon people could visit Mars
00:29
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters rally outside Downing Street
01:25
Ferrari unveil new car ahead of 2024 Formula One season
00:39
49ers player ‘unaware’ of overtime rule that cost them Super Bowl
00:51
Ronnie O’Sullivan tells snooker star to quit and ‘find something else’
00:30
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes dismisses doubters after Chiefs’ success
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48