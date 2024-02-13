Hidden heart-shaped lake in 500-year-old volcanic rock revealed in Lake District

A hidden heart-shaped lake has been revealed at the Elterwater Quarry in the Lake District ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Water levels dropped enough to expose the romantic feature, which was captured in aerial footage from Monday, 12 February.

Aerial footage shows the incredible landmark as the drone camera pans across the quarry and lake.

The blue colour in the heart-shaped water is caused by ancient volcanic rock, which produces a high concentration of dissolved metals.

Elterwater quarry, located in the centre of the Langdale Valley has a slate and mining history dating back to the 19th Century.