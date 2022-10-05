Hilary Swank announces she is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank has announced that she is pregnant with twins during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, 5 October.

After revealing her news, the Oscar-winning actress said: “I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m going to be a mum!

“I’m going to be a mum and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The 48-year-old was being interviewed to promote her new TV series, Alaska Daily.

