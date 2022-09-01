Hotel guests ‘wade through ankle-deep sewage’ after room floods

Guests at a five-star hotel on an African island said they woke up to “ankle-deep sewage” after their room flooded.

Footage shared to Twitter shows the state of the bedroom on Boa Vista island in Cape Verde.

The recorder of the video tweeted: “Woke up at 4am to our room ankle deep in waste water. Possessions lost & raw sewage coming up from the shower drain. No assistance from the hotel staff at all, had to wake other rooms up to alert them.

“Wading through sewage to try and salvage what we can, this is horrendous.”

