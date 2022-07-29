Instagram rolls back TikTok-style updates after user backlash

Instagram has announced it is reversing changes to the app after backlash from users, who said the interface had become TikTok-like.

In a video statement, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said: “We’re experimenting with a lot of changes to the app, and so, we’re hearing a lot of concerns from all of you. But, I also want to be clear, it’s not yet good.”

Some of the features which will be walked back include a change which saw some feeds filled with videos from strangers, and layout which made posts full-screen.

