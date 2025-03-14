ISAs compared: the lowdown on cash ISAs vs stocks and shares ISAs

Putting savings into an ISA, with its tax-free interest and dividends, can be a smart move, but what type of ISA is best?

Is it a cash ISA that comes with easy access for emergencies? Or could you leave your money locked away for longer in a fixed-rate option for a higher return? Maybe you’re willing to invest in the stock market through a stocks and shares ISA?

In this video, Mark Shoffman, finance writer for The Independent, shares all you need to know about the different requirements and benefits of both cash and stocks and shares ISAs.