Try Guys wife claims she saw James Corden shout at restaurant worker

The wife of a Try Guys comedy group member has taken to TikTok to claim that she once saw James Corden shout at a restaurant worker.

Becky Habersberger said she witnessed the comedian walk out onto the street after being told the restaurant was closed, with a busboy offering a reservation for when they open.

“A lot of good that does me mate, a lot of good,” he allegedly yelled.

“If you are rude to one server, you are absolutely rude to many servers,” she said.

The Independent has reached out to James Corden’s representatives for comment.

Sign up to our newsletters.