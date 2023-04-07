Jeremy Renner wrote his ‘last words’ to family after traumatic snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has shared that he wrote his “last words” for his family after he was left in critical condition by a snowplough accident.

The actor was injured by his snowcat on New Year’s Day, leaving him with dozens of broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver.

Recalling the aftermath of the accident, the 52-year-old told Diane Sawyer: “I’m writing down notes on my phone - my last words to my family.”

