Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal’s reaction after scooping top prizes at Olivier Awards

Paul Mescal said scooping one of the top gongs for his West End debut performances at the Olivier Awards “didn’t feel real”.

After being nominated for an Oscar, Mescal landed the Best Actor award for his theatre reincarnation of Stanley Kowalski in the play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Another bright star of the biggest night in British theatre was The Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who won best actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller, which also won the coveted best new play award.

Sign up to our newsletters.