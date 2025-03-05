Kate Cassidy was visibly emotional as she referred to Liam Payne in the past tense during her first live TV interview since the One Direction singer’s death.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday, 5 March, the model and influencer, 25, opened up about how she has dealt with her loss and emotionally revealed that she refers to the musician in present tense as she heals.

“I don't feel the need to correct myself,” she explained.

Cassidy has joined ITV’s March4March mental health campaign, encouraging people to get active.

Payne died aged 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.