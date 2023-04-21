Princess Kate tries her hand at darts during visit to underground bar

The Prince and Princess of Wales both tried their hand at darts during their visit to Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter – with one fellow competitor praising Kate for her “very solid” throwing action.

During a visit to The Rectory bar on Thursday 20 April, the royals chatted for more than half an hour with local business owners and workers from the city’s creative industries sector, before taking to separate oches in the cellar bar.

Their visit to Birmingham also saw William take the booking of an unsuspecting customer at an Indian street food restaurant.

