Queen Camilla and Prince William share laugh as they attend Commonwealth Day service

The Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla were seen sharing a giggle as they led the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March.

King Charles III was absent from the event as he continues his recovery from cancer, but did send a pre-recorded address that was played out to those who attended the celebration.

William was all smiles as he made his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales admitted to “editing” their Mother’s Day picture.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent were also at the abbey.