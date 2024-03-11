Watch: King Charles shares message of togetherness on Commonwealth Day

King Charles III spoke of togetherness as he shared a Commonwealth Day message.

The monarch was not able to attend the annual service - held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 11 March - in person.

Instead, a pre-recorded address was played out to those gathered for the celebration.

“The Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires,” Charles said.

“Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.”