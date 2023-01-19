Kim Kardashian revealed as new owner of Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian has acquired the Attallah Cross worn by Diana, Princess of Wales after the pendant went up for auction in London.

The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard, which was worn on several occasions by Diana, sold for £163,800 in the Sotheby’s Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.

The amethyst cross was reportedly competed for by four bidders during the last five minutes of the sale and was ultimately purchased by a representative for Kardashian, 42, the auction house confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.