King Charles and Queen Consort visit Colchester to celebrate new city status

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have arrived in Colchester to celebrate its new status as an official city.

The royals will take part in a day of engagements in the newly declared city during their trip on Tuesday, 7 March.

This footage shows the couple as they meet with local children who greeted them while waving Union Jacks.

Colchester in Essex was awarded city status as part of the celebrations surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

