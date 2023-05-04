King Charles and Lionel Richie meet at royal garden party ahead of coronation

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, met singer Lionel Richie and other guests as they soaked up the sunny weather at the first traditional garden party of the King’s reign.

Buckingham Palace hosted around 8,000 guests on Wednesday afternoon (3 May), where attendees also had the chance to mingle with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent.

Guests included “coronation champions” - exceptional volunteers who have been recognised for their work by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.