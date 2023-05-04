Rain expected to fall on King’s coronation parade with showers forecast on Saturday

Rain may fall on King Charles III’s coronation parade, as forecasters expect showers on Saturday 6 May.

The Met Office said it is difficult to say what the weather will be like with any certainty, but it looks as though it would be a good idea for royal fans to wear their raincoats and take their brollies into central London.

Charles’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey will end at 1pm and the King and Queen Consort will then begin their procession through the streets.

