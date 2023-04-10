Royal coaches to be used in King’s coronation revealed

The opulent royal coaches which will be used in King Charles III’s coronation have been revealed.

With less than a month to go until the event, have been making ready the carriages which will take His Majesty from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Two coaches will be used on the day - the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and the Gold State Coach.

The latter was used to take Queen Elizabeth II on the same journey her son will make through London for her coronation in 1953.

