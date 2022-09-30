Joan Collins hopes King Charles will ‘do as well as his mother’

Dame Joan Collins has said she hopes King Charles III will “do as well as his mother” after he ascended the throne following the Queen’s death.

She was among the famous faces attending the British Film Institute (BFI) Luminous fundraising gala on Thursday evening, which celebrates British filmmakers and raises funds to support up-and-coming talent.

“I hope he’ll do as well as his mother,” Collins said when asked what her hopes are for the new monarch.

