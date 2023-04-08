Kylie Jenner says her eyebrows ‘fell off’ after she bleached them

Kylie Jenner has claimed a beauty mishap caused her eyebrows to “fall off” while detailing the makeup routine she uses for her current “thin brows”.

As she walked viewers through a make-up tutorial, the 25-year-old shared an anecdote about what happened to her eyebrows after she recently tried a bleached look.

“I just had to do this campaign shoot and they wanted bleached brows, so Ariel, I think, just left the bleach on for too long and my eyebrows fell off,” Jenner said.

“So now I’m just trying to get them back.”

