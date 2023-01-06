Artist spends £4k to make replica of Lake District using 200,000 Lego pieces

An artist has invested £4,000 in making a replica of the Lake District using 200,000 pieces of Lego.

The impressive 150 sq ft to-scale model can be seen in this video shot at Derbyshire’s Belper Library, where it is on display.

Jon Tordoff started making the replica two years ago as a Covid-19 lockdown project.

What had started as a replica of Buttermere Lake soon went on to include Crummock Water, Derwentwater, Borrowdale and Honister Pass.

Mr Tordoff said: “It’s the first time I’ve seen it all fully completed together so it’s quite a special moment for me.”

