Expert life hacks to help you thrive

TikTok has become a go-to platform for people looking for simple, clever ways to make their lives easier and more productive. A seemingly unending pool of hugely talented creators are constantly delivering content to open your eyes to all sorts of new tricks. From travel hacks to help you save money without sacrificing quality and tips on giving your home an easy makeover, to straightforward ways to stay on top of your finances – it’s all there. We tasked three top Independent editors to recommend some of their favourite accounts, and record some special TikTok life hacks of their own.