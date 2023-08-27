A Loch Ness Monster enthusiast has given The Independent an exclusive glimpse into what a day entails searching for the elusive creature.

Craig, who joined the biggest search in 50 years, has been camping down at the Loch Ness Bay campsite and says just being a part of the historic event has made the weekend worthwhile.

He says: “I have not seen anything yet. There was a slight break in the water, but that was just some waves in the middle of the lock.”

Craig, who became interested in the Loch Ness Monster when he was a child, says he is fully equipped and prepared for the bad weather.