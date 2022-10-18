Queen Consort meets Dua Lipa at Booker Prize ceremony in London

The Queen Consort made an appearance at the Booker Prize ceremony at the Roundhouse in London on Monday (17 October).

Camilla met the shortlisted authors and presented winner Shehan Karunatilaka with his prize.

He won the award for his book, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, a supernatural satire set amid a murderous Sri Lankan civil war.

The royal also met pop star Dua Lipa, who gave a speech on the night.

This year’s ceremony was the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards since 2019.

